Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Unknown Gunmen Raid Nigerian-Turkish College, Abducted 5 Girls, 3 Staff

Posted on Jan 15, 2017

The management of Nigerian-Turkish International School in Isheri, Ogun State, has confirmed that eight persons, including five students and three staff of the college, were kidnapped on Friday by unknown gunmen.

One of those kidnapped is a Turkish national, the school said Saturday.

Many parents removed their children from the school early Saturday.

The principal of the school, Yunus Emre Dogan, t‎old Premium Times that the kidnappers gained entrance into the compound through a fence wall.

He said the assailants dug a portion of the fence near a swamp.

He said the abductors arrived at about 9.30p.m. and went straight to the female hostels, where they seized the victims, which included a hostel mistress‎, a cook, a teacher and five students.

The kidnappers reportedly threatened their victims with gun before forcefully taking them away.

As at when this report was filed, the abductors were yet to contact the school management or parents of the abducted students

