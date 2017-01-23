UNN confers honourary doctorate degree on Adeboye, as 94 bag first class
General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has bagged honourary doctorate degree of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN. Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, who announced this at a press briefing on Monday as part of the programmes to mark the 46th convocation of the University, […]
UNN confers honourary doctorate degree on Adeboye, as 94 bag first class
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG