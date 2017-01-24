UNN graduates 12,448 students, confers honorary doctorate degree on Adeboye

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—UNIVERSITY of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, will on Friday award first degrees, diploma and certificates to 12, 448 students.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, who announced this at a press briefing yesterday as part of the programmes to mark the 46 convocation of the University said that 10, 425 will be for first degrees, diploma and certificates, while 2023 will be for post graduate diploma, masters degree and doctors of Philosophy degrees.

A breakdown of the degrees shows that 94 got 1st class honours; 3,098, 2nd class Upper; 5,145, 2nd Class Lower; 1,653, 3rd class; Pass 121; unclassified 314 and diploma, 93.

According to Ozumba, in keeping with the tradition of UNN, three prominent Nigerians will be conferred with honorary doctorate degrees.

They include Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church, RCCG; Engineer Emeka Okwuosa and Engineer John Obinna Chukwu.

Prof. Ozumba beat his chest that UNN is ranked number one in the WEBOMETRICS in the 2016 global ranking of universities and posited that the University will continue to remain at the top among Nigerian university.

According to him, UNN have maintained the enviable position for three consecutive times and is likely going to remain on top.

