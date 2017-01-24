UNN graduates 12,448 students, confers honourary doctorate degree on Adeboye
UNIVERSITY of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, will on Friday, award first degrees, diploma and certificates to 12,448 students. Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, who announced this at a press briefing yesterday as part of the programmes to mark the 46th convocation of the university, said 10,425 will be for first degrees, diploma and […]
