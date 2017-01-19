Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Unreal Sighting Of Killer Whales In The Langebaan Lagoon [Images]

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in South Africa | 0 comments

A while ago the Discovery Channel aired a show called Mega Hunt: Killer Whales of the Cape and it was something pretty special.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Filmed along the Cape coast, much of it in False Bay and off Simon’s Town, the footage showed killer whales hunting the large pods of dolphins that travel past these shores.

Of course that show was shot over a number of years, and you can count yourself pretty damn fortunate to spot an orca around these parts.

Imagine your surprise, then, when you’re cruising around the Langebaan lagoon and you spot two having a splash.

Here’s the Atlantic Yachting Facebook post along with the images:

What a privilege ~ our students got to see these two beauts on the 2nd day of their competent crew course…

langeorc

langeorc2

langeorc3

The crew look pretty chuffed – as they should:

langeorc4

More info from Traveller24:

Students, along with the instructor Andre van der Linde,  were able to photograph the orcas. According to Atlantic Yachting, “the killer whales were sighted South West of Schaapen Island on the 17 January at around 12:00.

“The whales seem young yet still a good size – about the same size as our yachts – which is 10 metres”.

I can’t say I’m not incredibly jealous, but it’s so good to see these magnificent creatures pop up every now and again.

[sources:facebook&traveller24]

[mainimage:here]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.