Unreal Sighting Of Killer Whales In The Langebaan Lagoon [Images]

A while ago the Discovery Channel aired a show called Mega Hunt: Killer Whales of the Cape and it was something pretty special.

Filmed along the Cape coast, much of it in False Bay and off Simon’s Town, the footage showed killer whales hunting the large pods of dolphins that travel past these shores.

Of course that show was shot over a number of years, and you can count yourself pretty damn fortunate to spot an orca around these parts.

Imagine your surprise, then, when you’re cruising around the Langebaan lagoon and you spot two having a splash.

Here’s the Atlantic Yachting Facebook post along with the images:

What a privilege ~ our students got to see these two beauts on the 2nd day of their competent crew course…

The crew look pretty chuffed – as they should:

More info from Traveller24:

Students, along with the instructor Andre van der Linde, were able to photograph the orcas. According to Atlantic Yachting, “the killer whales were sighted South West of Schaapen Island on the 17 January at around 12:00. “The whales seem young yet still a good size – about the same size as our yachts – which is 10 metres”.

I can’t say I’m not incredibly jealous, but it’s so good to see these magnificent creatures pop up every now and again.

