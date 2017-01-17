Pages Navigation Menu

UPDATE: 52 dead, 120 injured after Nigerian jet accidentally bombed IDP camp

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Injured people are comforted at the site after a bombing attack of an internally displaced persons camp in Rann, Nigeria January 17, 2017. MSF/Handout via Reuters

The Nigerian military had earlier confirmed its fighter jet dropped a bomb on civilians.

The post UPDATE: 52 dead, 120 injured after Nigerian jet accidentally bombed IDP camp appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

