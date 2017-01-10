Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Exclusive – Why I Was Removed As Senate Leader, Ndume Opens Up – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigeria: Exclusive – Why I Was Removed As Senate Leader, Ndume Opens Up
AllAfrica.com
Borno Senator, Ali Ndume, who was removed as Senate Majority Leader on Tuesday, has revealed why he was ousted. The president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, announced Mr. Ndume's removal shortly before the upper legislative chamber adjourned on …
Why Ndume was replaced with Lawan – SenateVanguard
Ndume sacked when he went to prayNews Agency of Nigeria (satire) (press release)
How Ndume was 'seamlessly' eased out as Senate LeaderDaily Trust
Guardian –The Nation Newspaper –NAIJ.COM –Premium Times
all 40 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.