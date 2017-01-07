UPDATE: At least 1 death in Mpumalanga flash floods – eNCA
|
eNCA
|
UPDATE: At least 1 death in Mpumalanga flash floods
eNCA
Emergency services have been dispatched to Kwaggafontein in Mpumalanga. Heavy rainfalls have cause flash floods in the area. Video: eNCA. MPUMALANGA – One person has died in the flash floods in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga. The deceased was …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG