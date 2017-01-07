Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UPDATE: At least 1 death in Mpumalanga flash floods – eNCA

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


eNCA

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
UPDATE: At least 1 death in Mpumalanga flash floods
eNCA
Emergency services have been dispatched to Kwaggafontein in Mpumalanga. Heavy rainfalls have cause flash floods in the area. Video: eNCA. MPUMALANGA – One person has died in the flash floods in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga. The deceased was …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.