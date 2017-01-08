UPDATE: How “Fulani militia” killed 3 police officers – Nigeria Police
“Fulani militia attacked the three villages and we lost three of our gallant MOPOL while two are missing.”
The post UPDATE: How “Fulani militia” killed 3 police officers – Nigeria Police appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG