UPDATE: How “Fulani militia” killed 3 police officers – Nigeria Police

“Fulani militia attacked the three villages and we lost three of our gallant MOPOL while two are missing.”

The post UPDATE: How “Fulani militia” killed 3 police officers – Nigeria Police appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

