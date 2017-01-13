Pages Navigation Menu

UPDATE: Nine dead as NEMA confirms suicide bomber had baby strapped on her back

Posted on Jan 13, 2017

Bomb Blast in Maiduguri

“So far we have nine dead including the three female suicide bombers,” the NEMA official said.

