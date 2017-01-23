Update: President Barrow to return to Gambia on Tuesday; no deal for Jammeh

President Adama Barrow is planning to return to Gambia on Tuesday, now that West African troops have secured the country, Barrow’s spokesperson said on Monday. Barrow will return to the capital, Banjul, from neighbouring Senegal, where he sought refuge for security reasons, spokesperson Halifa Sallah said. Barrow also appointed Fatoumata Tambajang as vice president, said […]

