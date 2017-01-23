Updated: Another four abducted in Epe

By Evelyn Usman

A female graduate of Nutrients and Biotechnology from the Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomosho, Oyo state has been kidnapped alongside three other farmers in a farmland in Epe area of Lagos State.

The kidnapped graduate, Ifeoluwa |Olabiyi (24) was employed two weeks before the incident happened.

The incident occurred at about 8pm last Friday, barely a week after gunmen stormed the Nigerian Turkish International School, Ogun state, abducting some students and members of staff.

Relatives of the college’s victims are still apprehensive over their state, following delay in the release of their wards after payment of ransom.

Vanguard gathered that kidnappers of the farmers contacted their relatives Monday, demanding for N5 million as ransom for the release of each of them.

The post Updated: Another four abducted in Epe appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

