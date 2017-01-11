Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Police arrested SaharaReporters’ publisher in Lagos – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Why Police arrested SaharaReporters' publisher in Lagos
Vanguard
Lagos—Publisher of SaharaReporters, an online news agency based in New York city, United States of America, Mr Omoyele Sowore, was yesterday arrested by the Police in Lagos ,over allegation of threat to life and blackmail on a London based journalist, …
Police release Sowore, publisher of Sahara ReportersTheCable
UPDATED: Sahara Reporters publisher arrested in LagosNAIJ.COM
Police release statement on arrest of Omoyele Sowore, who has since been released from detentionGistmaster (blog)
P.M. News –News Agency of Nigeria (satire) (press release) –Daily Post Nigeria –FINANCIAL WATCH (press release) (blog)
all 27 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.