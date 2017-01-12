UPDATED! What really happened between Ikechukwu, his ex-girlfriend, and Terry the Rapman? – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
UPDATED! What really happened between Ikechukwu, his ex-girlfriend, and Terry the Rapman?
NAIJ.COM
Yesterday evening, Instagram was abuzz because of the drama happening between rappers Ikechukwu and Terry the Rapman, Terry's sister and Ikechukwu's ex-girlfriend Sarah Ofili. Apparently it all started when Ikechukwu gave a recent interview where he …
Rapper, Ikechukwu's ex-girlfriend declares war on him
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG