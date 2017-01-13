UPDF has new spokesman, political commissar

Brig Richard Karemire is the new army spokesman, while Col Henry Matsiko is its new Chief Political Commissar.

Following changes at the top of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces this week that had Major General, now General David Muhoozi, take over as Chief of Defence Forces from Gen. Katumba Wamala, the Commander-in-Chief has followed it with changes in various arms of the army. (Muhoozi in , Katumba out)

Among the changes, Uganda’s top ranked woman solider Brig Proscovia Nalweyiso has been promoted to the rank of Major General. Dropped are the spokesman Paddy Ankunda and Col Felix Kulayigye who has been political commissar.

UPDF Changes 2017 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

Earlier changes

UPDF: Appointments, Transfers and Promotions in the Updf by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

The post UPDF has new spokesman, political commissar appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

