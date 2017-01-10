UPDF: Muhoozi in, Wamala and Kainerugaba ‘out’

Reports just in indicate that changes have been made in the leadership of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). The top job has been handed to Maj Gen David Muhoozi, formerly head of the land forces.

The reshuffle and promotions made by Commander in Chief President Yoweri Museveni late Monday, the reports say, will see Chief of Defence Forces Gen Katumba Wamala moved out of the military to become Minister of State for Works, while the head of the powerful Special Forces Command Maj Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba becomes the Special Presidential Advisor in charge of operations. (See full list at bottom)

Eight hours after the news broke, the UPDF Spokesman Paddy Ankunda confirmed in a tweet that there had been changes in the UPDF, including a new CDF, and promising to give details later. “Changes are normal and good for institutional growth,” he said via @defenceuganda.

Still on twitter, Maj Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba retweeted congratulation messages soon after.

HOW THE NEWS BROKE

Breaking news: Museveni Reshuffles Army Chiefs. Details to follow — ChimpReports (@ChimpReports) January 9, 2017

Muhoozi, a former Land Forces commander appointed Chief of Defence Forces dropping the 3 year serving Gen. Katumba Wamala — Mujuni Raymond (@qataharraymond) January 9, 2017

David Muhoozi, the new appointee is a China, Israel, Ghana, America and Sandhurst trained soldier and a close ear to the President — Mujuni Raymond (@qataharraymond) January 9, 2017

A trained lawyer, Muhoozi joined the Army in 1985, a year before the take over of Kampala. He was only commissioned four years after that — Mujuni Raymond (@qataharraymond) January 9, 2017

“What God has given you, no man can take away” – Brigadier Elwelu on promotion to CLF in a late night call. pic.twitter.com/nXyPMnRYoS — Mujuni Raymond (@qataharraymond) January 9, 2017

A shock replacement can also be found in the dropping of Brigadier Charles Bakahumura, the man spearheading cyber spying at a mass scale — Mujuni Raymond (@qataharraymond) January 9, 2017

Lt. Col Abel Kandiho,a soldier trapped in a Rwandan espionage trial web of evidence was demoted in 2014 & now promoted to head CMI — Mujuni Raymond (@qataharraymond) January 9, 2017

The changes

Maj Gen David Muhoozi new CDF. Promoted to General.

Maj Gen Mbadi new Deputy Chief of Defence Forces.

Maj Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba new Special Presidential Advisor in charge of operations.

Lt Col Don Nabaasa promoted to Colonel, moved to head Commander Special Forces Commander.

Lt Gen Charles Angina new Deputy commander Operation Wealth Creation

Brigadier Peter Elweru promoted to Maj gen, and now Commander Land Forces.

Brig Okiding Commander Field Artillery.

Brigadier Charles Bakahumura Chief of Logistics and Engineering.

Brig Mugyenyi Commander Air Defence.

Lt Col Abel Kandiho CMI boss

The post UPDF: Muhoozi in, Wamala and Kainerugaba 'out' appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:

