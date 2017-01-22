‘Upgrade Aper Aku Stadium’

The Governor of Benue state, Dr Samuel Ortom has appealed to the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung to use his good office to assist the state in the establishment of a national football academy and upgrade the Aper Aku stadium to international standard.

Ortom stated in an interview that the state lacked such facilities where international activities can take place.

He said: “We are soliciting that you kindly facilitate our hosting of national and international sports festivals as this will open our state to investors. We propose a partnership with your ministry to host competitions such as schools sports, sports festivals and inter-collegiate competitions. These activities will help in identifying talents, promoting recreation, tourism as well as physical fitness of our young people.”

In the same vein, Dalung commended the governor for providing good leadership attributes to the people of Benue state despite huge challenges facing the state.

“I am here to inspect some of your sporting facilities and that of the Federal Government and also to invite your excellency

to invest more in sports especially those sports like basketball and volleyball which Benue state monopolized back in the days. Benue must come back and take the lead in these two sports so that Nigeria can be represented in these sports internationally.

The Minister later visited the Macarty stadium which also serves as club house for Lobi Stars, the Aper Aku stadium including the main bowl, the abandoned swimming pool project, dilapidated Tennis and basketball courts, the APC headquarters as well as the NYSC camp at Wannune Benue state.

