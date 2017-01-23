Pages Navigation Menu

UPP fixes convention, says 2019 will determine restructuring of Nigeria

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has fixed April, 2017, for its national convention to elect new leaders. Recall that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) last week announced that it would hold its special ‎national convention in April. On Monday, UPP national chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie, in a statement said in consideration of “the spate […]

