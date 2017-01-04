Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UPU: Taiga vows to build bridges across ethnic lines

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Festus Ahon, Akpokona Omafuaire, Perez Brisibe & Ochuko Akuopha

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

UGHELLI—NEWLY elected President General of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Chief Moses Taiga, has vowed to build bridges of unity across all ethnic nationalities in Delta State and reconcile all factions in the Urhobo nation.

Speaking after he was returned unopposed as President-General of the Urhobo apex socio-cultural organization, at Urhobo Cultural Centre, Uvwiamughe-Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Taiga declared that 2017 was the year of unity of the Urhobo nation.

He said: “I will also like us to move nearer to our neighbours, the Ijaw, Itsekiri, Isoko, Ndokwa and the rest of Delta State so that there could be some recognition of our strength and friendship and our brotherhood to our neighbours. This is the concept of building bridges of unity.”

The post UPU: Taiga vows to build bridges across ethnic lines appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.