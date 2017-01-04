UPU: Taiga vows to build bridges across ethnic lines

By Festus Ahon, Akpokona Omafuaire, Perez Brisibe & Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI—NEWLY elected President General of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Chief Moses Taiga, has vowed to build bridges of unity across all ethnic nationalities in Delta State and reconcile all factions in the Urhobo nation.

Speaking after he was returned unopposed as President-General of the Urhobo apex socio-cultural organization, at Urhobo Cultural Centre, Uvwiamughe-Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Taiga declared that 2017 was the year of unity of the Urhobo nation.

He said: “I will also like us to move nearer to our neighbours, the Ijaw, Itsekiri, Isoko, Ndokwa and the rest of Delta State so that there could be some recognition of our strength and friendship and our brotherhood to our neighbours. This is the concept of building bridges of unity.”

The post UPU: Taiga vows to build bridges across ethnic lines appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

