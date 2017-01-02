Urhobo language vanishing, CAN leader laments

JEREMI—SOUTH- SOUTH Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Archbishop Goddowell Avwomakpa, has voiced his concern over the dying Urhobo language, saying the development could degenerate into extinction of the dialect in the next 50 years if concerted efforts were not made to stop it.

Avwomakpa said this at Jeremi, Otughievwen, headquarters of Ughelli South area, Delta state, where he unveiled the new cathedral, children chapel and pastorium at the Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Otughievwen.

He said: “It is quite a pity and very dangerous trend. Our Urhobo language, the symbol of our distinct culture is dying. Even parents now, who should hand the baton to the younger generation, can no longer speak Urhobo. Some, who can manage speak it in distorted tones and accents. In 50 years, Urhobo language will be gone completely if we all do not save the situation.”

The post Urhobo language vanishing, CAN leader laments appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

