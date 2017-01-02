Urhobo nation sacks Omene, elects Taiga as UPU president
The Urhobo Nation led by the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, HRM. R.L. Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro I JP, chairman of Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council has sacked the Chief Joe Orode Omene faction of Urhobo Progress Union World-Wide and elected Olorogun Moses Oghenerume Taiga as its President General. Olorun Moses Taiga was elected under a very tight security […]
