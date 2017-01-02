Pages Navigation Menu

Urhobo nation sacks Omene, elects Taiga as UPU president

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

The Urhobo Nation led by the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, HRM. R.L. Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro I JP, chairman of Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council has sacked the Chief Joe Orode Omene faction of Urhobo Progress Union World-Wide and elected Olorogun Moses Oghenerume Taiga as its President General. Olorun Moses Taiga was elected under a very tight security […]

