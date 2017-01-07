Urhobo Nation’s Destiny, Too Important To Be Left In One Segment, Says Prof Jike

President, Urhobo Summit Group, USG, Prof. Victor Jike, says the collective destiny of Urhobo people is too important to be left in one segment of the Urhobo nation, saying the group was out to bring development to the door steps if its people.

Jike, who stated this in Abraka during the end of year luncheon of core members of the group on Friday, noted that the group was out to proffer solutions to the myraids problems facing Urhobo nation and to provide a blue print on the way forward for its people.

According to him, USG is a non-partisan intellectually inclined and predominantly Urhobo Socio-Cultural Group, whose members are quite desirous to deploy their training and expertise to promote meaningful development in Urhobo land. Jike, who is a professor of sociology and psychology at the Delta State University, Abraka, highlighted some of the objective of the group which include “to foster unity among divergent interests and enhance the prospects of development along natural endowments where Urhobo has comparative advantage.

“To ensure that the numerical strength of Urhobo is constantly transposed to the collective advantage of the Urhobo people in the areas of appointments, promotion, distribution of development resources and to establish a permanent mechanism for dialogue, reconciliation and conflict resolution on a continuing basis in Urhobo land.” He enumerated.

He said for development to thrive in Urhobo nation, “we must encourage our people to embrace agriculture, as I have done, and add economic values to their lives. Development would mean that our youths would become entrepreneurs and employ people rather than drift and search for non-existent jobs as they do at the moment”.

“Development as implies that good roads and constant electric power supply because we will be able to beckon on the Federal Government and they in turn, will eagerly provide reasonable answers for us since we will be speaking with one undiluted Urhobo voice.

He, therefore, called on all Urhobos to work as a cohesive unit, stressing that it was only when the Urhobos work in unison that its numerical strength would count during elections as it is among the Tiv of Benue State who have held on to the governorship position since 1999. In his contributions, Dr. Chief Ogbebor Godwin, said the Urhobos have for too long submitted to the dictates of political leaders, warning that if “we continue to depend on politicians to make headway as an ethnic nationality, development will become a pipe dream”.

