Urhobo Union gets new President-General

The crisis that dogged the Urhobo Progressive Union was finall put to rest on Monday following the election of Moses Taiga as the new President-General. Okotie Osiobe also emerged 1st Deputy President.

The election was conducted at an emergency meeting convened by the Board of Trustee (BoT) of the union.

It was held at the Union’s secretariat at Uvwiamuge, Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta amidst tight security.

The Urhobo umbrella body had been in leadership crisis, since the former president Joe Omene had on Dec. 2, 2016 reportedly conducted an election in his compound which ushered him into power for the second time despite a court injunction restraining him from doing so. The action factionalised the union.

Victor Otomiewo, the union’s BoT secretary said the BoT had to intervene to resolve the crisis. According to him, Omene’s election violated due process.

“Based on the provision of the UPI constitution, an emergency congress is supposed to be convened in time of crisis by the BoT.

“It is crystal clear that there is great crisis and unrest as a result of in-fighting, allegation and counter-allegation of fraud and disregard to the provision of the constitution by Omene- led executive.

“It is for the aforesaid reasons that the BoT in compliance with the provisions of the constitution decided to intervene by invoking its power by convening an emergency Congress to restore peace, sanity and tranquility within the Urhobo Nation,” he said.

Otomiewo said Urhobo Annual Congress had the power to elect National Officers as provided under Article 8. It also has power to remove any Officer or Trustee from office among others..

In attendance were traditional rulers in Urhoboland, delegates from the 24 kingdoms in Urhoboland among others.

The new offices have been were sworn-in.

Omene could not be reached on his cell phone for comment on the new development.

