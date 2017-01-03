Pages Navigation Menu

US based couple dead after brother fed them poisoned food (graphic photo)

A Liberian couple based in Minnesota has lost their lives after they returned home for Christmas and allegedly ate poisoned food served by their brother.

According to Facebook user Aremo Oriola who shared the pics, the deceased man had been sending monies home for his brother to build houses for him. Only for this tragedy to happen when they came back to enjoy the holidays.
Aremo wrote:

THE HEART OF MAN IS DESPERATELY WICKED. OVER WHAT……??
I just got this..someone who knows the wife personally just inbox me to confirm the story. According to him, they were liberians based in Minnesota. 

the couples went home for Christmas.. they had been sending monies home…for the husbands brother to build them houses. While at home this Christmas…this brother cooked food and sent over to his brother and wife. They died after eating the food.

GRAPHIC IMAGE OF THE LATE COUPLE

