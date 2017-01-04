US-based doctor emerges traditional prime minister in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—AN American-based physician and former president of Anambra State Association in United States of America, ASA –USA, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze has been crowned the traditional prime minister of Abagana in Njikoka local government area of Anambra State by the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Mbamalu Okeke.

Abagana has been without a traditional prime minister since the demise of the former one, Chief F.C Akpuaka, in 1988 and all efforts to find a replacement had hit the rocks.

However, the choice of Anakwenze was accepted by the people as there was no serious opposition.

Igwe Okeke described the position of the traditional prime minister as an exalted one that required a man with proven integrity and well-grounded in community matters and expressed happiness that Abagana had finally found the right person to occupy the position.

The monarch said: “Dr. Anakwenze possesses all the attributes of a traditional prime minister. With his antecedents, the sky shall be the starting point for Abagana.”

He explained that there was no contest for the position, adding that he personally looked around Abagana and the antecedents of the great sons of the town and eventually found Anakwenze worthy to occupy the position.

He reminded the new prime minister that he had a lot of work to do, reminding him that everybody was looking up to him to unite the community.

“As you step into this position, you have to know that there are many challenges you are going to face”, Igwe Okeke told him.

