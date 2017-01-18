US-based journalist may sue Saraha Reporters

United States-based journalist and public relations expert, Lekan Fatodu, may take legal action against Omoleye Sowore of Sahara Reporters over alleged defamation, threat to life and blackmail.

Fatodu had through a statement issued by his solicitor – Osuagwu Ugochukwu (ESQ) said that both parties had initially agreed to settle on the ground that the defamatory publication be withdrawn and public apology be tendered.

However, Sowore had failed to honour the agreement and peace parley despite the fact that he pleaded for the peace meeting through one Dr Abayomi.

Fatodu subsequently through his solicitor has urged Sowore not to flee Nigeria in his bid to escape the long hand of the law.

“Our Client has given Sowore the room to apologise for his falsehood, but he willingly decided to throw his food to the dog. The next option is to meet in court to face CRIMINAL DEFAMATION, THREAT TO LIFE, ASSAULT from the Police and LIBEL from our Law Firm. There is no more room for talks, talk is cheap. Let the laws of the land take its course,” the statement said.

