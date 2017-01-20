US-bound woman dies in Lagos auto crash

By Bose Adelaja

LAGOS—A female passenger billed to board a flight to the United States of America, yesterday, died in a road crash involving a truck and a Toyota Camry car.

The incident occurred at about 2.03a.m. at Stadium Bus Stop, inward Alaka-Surulere area of Lagos State.

The truck, with number plates EKY 668 XL, fully loaded with granite, was said to have collided with the car, with number plates KUJ 412 AA (FCT).

The deceased, whose name could not be confirmed, was said to be heading for the airport for the morning flight, but was trapped in the car and died on the spot, while her driver sustained injuries and was taken to the Trauma Centre by officials of Lagos State Ambulance Services.

The remains were handed over to police at Surulere Division, while the rescue operation was jointly conducted by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, and other responders.

Meanwhile, some of the officials were said to have been attacked by irate youths at the scene of the incident.

LASEMA General Manager, Adesina Tiamiyu, who confirmed the development to Vanguard, condemned the attack, saying the state government will no longer condone attacks on its officials while performing their assigned duties.

