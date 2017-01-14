US issues travel warning over insecurity in Kenya – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
US issues travel warning over insecurity in Kenya
Daily Nation
Security officers stand guard at the gate of the US embassy in Gigiri where a terrorist suspect was shot dead on October 27, 2016. The US has issued a travel warning. PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
Do more to minimise adverse effects of drought
Kenya Travel Warning
US warns citizens to avoid Kenya-Somalia border over terror attacks
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG