US Power Will Decline Under Donald Trump – Johan Galtung
A sociologist credited with predicting the fall of the Soviet Union has warned that US global power is in a phase of accelerated decline under the leadership of Donald Trump — and will collapse while the property mogul is the White House.
Norwegian professor Johan Galtung is known as the “founding father” of peace studies as a scientific subject and is recognised for correctly predicting numerous historical events, among them the Tiananmen Square uprising in China and the September 11 attacks.
He attracted controversy in 2000 when he predicted US global power would collapse by 2025.
But under the Bush administration he revised his forecast for the collapse to 2020. Now, he says that reality that is materialising following election of the bombastic billionaire.
Mr Trump’s election on an anti-immigrant platform coincides with one of the final phases of the decline predicted in the social scientist’s 2009 book The Fall of the American Empire—and then What? where he forecast the rise of facism before the country’s power receded.
The President-elect has vowed to deport three million illegal immigrants as soon as he enters office and build a wall along the American border with Mexico.
He told Motherboard the election of Mr Trump “speeds up the decline”, although he qualified the statement, saying: “Of course, what he does as a President remains to be seen.”
