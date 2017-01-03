US President-Elect Trump Reacts To North Korea’s Nuclear Threat

Following threat from North Korea that it might soon test an intercontinental ballistic missile, President-elect Donald J. Trump took to Twitter on Monday to declare bluntly, “It won’t happen!”

“North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. “It won’t happen! “China has been taking out massive amounts of money and wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won’t help with North Korea. Nice!” Trump tweeted.

Mr. Trump made his post on Twitter, where he often tests out his first thoughts on developing issues in the United States and abroad, a day after North Korea’s young leader, Kim Jong-un, declared that the “final stage in preparations” was underway for a test of such a missile.

In his annual New Year’s address, Kim said that after testing what the North claims was its first hydrogen bomb last year, preparations for launching an intercontinental ballistic missile have “reached the final stage”.

“We are in the final stages of test-launching the intercontinental ballistic missile,” he was quoted as saying, describing his country as a “military power of the East that cannot be touched by even the strongest enemy”.

The United States had also warned North Korea against carrying out “provocative actions”, according to Newswire.

The Pentagon issued a statement warning North Korea that it would face serious consequences if it makes good on its most recent threat of testing an intercontinental ballistic missile.

After his first Twitter message, Mr. Trump added:

