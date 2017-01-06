US presidential election: Russian hackers ‘identified’

The US has identified the Russian agents behind alleged hacking ahead of the presidential election won by Donald Trump in November, reports say. The agents, whose names have not been released, are alleged to have sent stolen Democratic emails to WikiLeaks to try to swing the vote for Mr Trump. Russia denies any involvement and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says Moscow was not the source.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

