Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US presidential election: Russian hackers ‘identified’

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The US has identified the Russian agents behind alleged hacking ahead of the presidential election won by Donald Trump in November, reports say. The agents, whose names have not been released, are alleged to have sent stolen Democratic emails to WikiLeaks to try to swing the vote for Mr Trump. Russia denies any involvement and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says Moscow was not the source.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.