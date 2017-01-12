US sanctions 18 over Syrian chemical weapons use – White House

The United States announced sanctions Thursday against 18 senior Syrian military officers and officials over the use of chemical weapons.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons,” said National Security Council spokesman Ned Price.

Individuals targeted include top intelligence officials and military commanders.

