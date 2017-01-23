Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US says will prevent China taking over territory in international waters – Reuters

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Reuters

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
US says will prevent China taking over territory in international waters
Reuters
White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington January 23, 2017. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque. U.S. says will prevent China taking over territory…X. WASHINGTON The new U.S. administration of President Donald …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.