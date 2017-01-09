US thanks Mexico over arrest of diplomat’s attacker
The U.S. has expressed appreciation to the Government of Mexico for the prompt arrest of a suspect in the attack against an American diplomat. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry stated this in a statement on Sunday in response to an attack on the country’s diplomatic staff in Mexico. He has not bee identified. “On…
The post US thanks Mexico over arrest of diplomat’s attacker appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG