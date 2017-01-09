Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US thanks Mexico over arrest of diplomat’s attacker

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

The U.S. has expressed appreciation to the Government of Mexico for the prompt arrest of a suspect in the attack against an American diplomat. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry stated this in a statement on Sunday in response to an attack on the country’s diplomatic staff in Mexico. He has not bee identified. “On…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post US thanks Mexico over arrest of diplomat’s attacker appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.