US To Train, Equip Nigeria Police In N/East

The United States Government yesterday said it was partnering with the Nigerian government to train and equip the Nigeria Police to interact with vulnerable populations so as to deploy additional manpower to the liberated communities.

Speaking at the donation of eight general purpose modular tents to the Nigerian Police in Maiduguri, the Director, U.S. International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Nigeria, Rosalyn Wiese said: “The United States is partnering with the Government of Nigeria to support efforts to deploy additional civilian security, particularly police, to north-east Nigeria.”

She said it is crucial that there be a successful transition to community oriented policing that focuses on working closely with all members of the community to build trust, establish relationships, and improve communication, adding that police officers will need to work with community leaders to provide a secure environment where citizens have access to all of the basic services to which they are entitled.

She applauded Borno State and the Federal Government for prioritising reconstruction and increasing police presence in the areas that have been returned to government control.

“Police officers will need to work with community leaders to provide a secure environment where citizens have access to all of the basic services to which they are entitled.”

“We are also working with the NPF to improve training and equipment for police in the northeast. As one part of this programme, we aim to ensure that human rights and gender sensitive training is provided to police elements who will be interacting with vulnerable populations.”

“ The U.S. Embassy looks forward to continuing to support the Nigeria Police Force as part of our mutual commitment to build the long-term institutional capacity of the Police and to support efforts to bring peace to all areas in Nigeria.”

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris thanked the United States Government and promised that the tents will be judiciously put to use and well maintained.

Idris, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General in charge of Zone 12, Yakubu Jibrin called on other foreign governments, international non-governmental organisations and donor agencies to emulate the US Government by extending their hands of fellowship.

Also, the Borno State commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu thanked the U S government for the delivery of the general purpose tents designed for use as temporary shelter for police personnel working in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

“This punctuality in delivery is a clear demonstration of the commitment of the United States to closely partner with Nigeria in the restoration of peace and security in the northeast and Borno in particular,” said CP Chukwu.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

