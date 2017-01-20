Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US transition: Trump did not snub Buhari, says Presidency – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
US transition: Trump did not snub Buhari, says Presidency
Vanguard
ABUJA-The Presidency has dismissed insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari was snubbed by the President-Elect of the United States, Donald Trump by not inviting him to his inauguration today but invited former President Goodluck Jonathan.
Trump allegedly shuns Buhari, invites Jonathan to inaugurationNews24 Nigeria
Why Buhari was Not Invited to Trump's Inauguration – Presidency Finally SpeaksNigeria Today

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.