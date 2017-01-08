Pages Navigation Menu

US warns citizens against visiting Gambia

Posted on Jan 8, 2017

The United States on Saturday warned its citizens against visiting the tourist destination of Gambia. It told those there to conside leaving the country, citing the risk of unrest as President Yahya Jammeh digs in despite losing an election. “The US Department of State warns US citizens against travel to The Gambia because of the…

