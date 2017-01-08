US warns citizens against visiting Gambia

The United States on Saturday warned its citizens against visiting the tourist destination of Gambia. It told those there to conside leaving the country, citing the risk of unrest as President Yahya Jammeh digs in despite losing an election. “The US Department of State warns US citizens against travel to The Gambia because of the…

The post US warns citizens against visiting Gambia appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

