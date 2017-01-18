Pages Navigation Menu

US warns Yahya Jameh to peacefully hand over

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Gambia, News, Politics | 0 comments

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the U.S. has warned the embattled President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia, saying he is losing opportunities to peacefully handover to President-elect Adama Barrow and avoid the consequences of his actions.

