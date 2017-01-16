Usani assures on providing potable water in N-Delta

By Caleb Ayansina

ABUJA—The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, has assured the European Union Water and Sanitation Support Team (EU-WSST) of the commitment of the Buhari administration to providing potable water in the Niger Delta region, saying the successes already recorded with the five pilot states will be replicated in other states of the region.

Addressing the EU delegation in Abuja, the minister said: “It is noteworthy that the first phase of the Water and Sanitation programme was already being executed in five states in the Niger Delta region,” stating that Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states were better off now than they were three years ago.

“I assure you of the continued readiness of President Muhammadu Buhari administration to strengthen development ties with the European Union,” he added.

