Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Use money for bullet proof cars to provide electricity for Nigerians – Orji Kalu urges Buhari, governors

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

orji-uzor-kalu1

Former Abia State Governor, Orji Kalu has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors and other political office holders to dump bullet proof cars and use the money to provide electricity for their people. Speaking in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the former governor wondered why political office holders opted for bullet proof cars while […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Use money for bullet proof cars to provide electricity for Nigerians – Orji Kalu urges Buhari, governors

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.