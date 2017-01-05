Use money for bullet proof cars to provide electricity for Nigerians – Orji Kalu urges Buhari, governors
Former Abia State Governor, Orji Kalu has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors and other political office holders to dump bullet proof cars and use the money to provide electricity for their people. Speaking in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the former governor wondered why political office holders opted for bullet proof cars while […]
Use money for bullet proof cars to provide electricity for Nigerians – Orji Kalu urges Buhari, governors
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG