Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uyo church collapse: I’m not to blame, says Weeks – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Uyo church collapse: I'm not to blame, says Weeks
Vanguard
UYO— THE founder and General Overseer of the collapsed Reigners Bible Church, Uyo, in Akwa Ibom State, Apostle Akan Weeks, has absolved himself of any blame in the tragic event of December, 10, 2016, which claimed several lives. Collapsed structure …
Collapsed church founder says church never marked for demolitionDaily Trust

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.