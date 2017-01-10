Uyo Building Collapse: Founder Opens Up; Says some victims who died had been buried

By Dennis Uduma

UYO-The embattled Apostle Akan Weeks of the collapsed Reigners’ Bible Church in Akwa Ibom has opened up on the incident of his Church saying that, some of the victims who died during the tragedy had been buried.

Apostle Weeks, who was testifying on Tuesday, during the second day of cross examination as principal witness at the ongoing investigation by the Commission of Inquiry said, though he could not ascertain the death figures noted, ‘’I am aware that some of the victims had been buried’’.

This was contrary to the death figure earlier given by the state government which put the number at 28 and that, bodies of the victims kept at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) mortuary would be released to the bereaved families after investigation and the sitting of the commission of inquiry is concluded.

According to Apostle Akan Weeks, ‘’after the incident, I personally visited some of the bereaved families with members of my Church to pray for them and, we gave the affected families monies for their coffins to be bought.”

‘‘I also visited injured in the hospitals to pray and give them money. What happened on December 10, 2016 was a sad event. I expected people to sympathize with me. My heart goes to the deceased and those injured.”

‘‘My intention was not to build a house and bring people to die. I look at it as an accident’’.

On how him and others escaped during the collapse, he said, ‘‘it was an act of God and I jumped through the window’’.

He said, his wife told him that, he was unconscious for six hours but was later revived by the paramedics.

The post Uyo Building Collapse: Founder Opens Up; Says some victims who died had been buried appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

