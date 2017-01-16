Uyo Church Collapse: Contractors Accuse Pastor of not Following Original Design, Allege that he lied in his Testimony to Commission of Inquiry

Architect Abimbola Oke, has said that Reigners Bible Church, Uyo, which collapsed on December 10, 2016 (killing over 200 persons), was not built according to its original design. Oke, who designed the original structure of the building, made this known when he testified on Monday in Uyo in the ongoing Commission of Inquiry into the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

