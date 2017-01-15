Uyo Church Tragedy: Civil Society Group Seeks Compensation For Victims

Civil society groups in Akwa Ibom State have stated that adequate monetary compensation be paid to the families of the deceased and those injured in the Reigners Bible Church collapsed in Uyo, the state capital on October 10, 2016.

The request is contained in a memorandum jointly submitted by the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Akwa Ibom State branch and the State Human Rights Community (HRC) to the Commission of Inquiry set up by the state government to probe the church building collapse.

The memorandum signed by Barrister Clifford Thomas for CLO and Barrister Gabriel Udoh for the HRC said civil society groups in the state were particularly interested to unravel the consequences of the collapse as it affect human lives and human rights of all those affected directly or indirectly.

“These include the estate of the deceased persons who lost their lives in the incident, survivors who are lucky to be alive with various degree of injuries and trauma, and effect of the collapsed building on dependents of the victims”.

Accordingly, the eight-man panel of inquiry was asked not to confined itself to structures and the physical attributes of the building and those involved in the construction of the building; as human lives were lost in the collapse building.

The groups noted that the collapsed church building killed several numbers of persons whose figures have not been fully ascertained, while hundreds of persons sustained several degrees of injuries.

“Different staggering figures were reported by several media organisations for the dead, while the injured are fully yet to be accounted for. Several hospitals and morgues received injured patients and dead bodies.

“Some of these institutions have been identified, and the statistics given conflict with the facts of dead bodies and the injured moved from the scene of the incident on this fateful day as observed”, the memo stressed.

The civil society groups called on members of the probe panel to ascertain the number of persons who died and injured during the incident; the institutions that received the dead bodies, the injured and the traumatized.

Also, the civil society groups said they were equally interested to know how the economic, social and cultural rights of those affected will be handled in the interest of justice; and how will the dependents of the dead and injured be compensated for the loss and trauma.

They suggested that the State Government should assume the responsibility of paying adequate compensation to the victims so identified, since the constitutional duty of government also includes welfare and security of the citizenry.

It was further recommended that any institution, agency, group or persons directly or indirectly responsible for the construction of the Reigners Bible Church in the location which was designated a Forest Reserve by the government be made to assume responsibility for the construction and eventual collapse of the roof of the building.

“Since it is not a witch-hunting exercise, openness, fairness, transparency of the process should be assured at all times during the existence of the Commission and its work”, the civil society groups stressed in the memo.

