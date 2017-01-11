Pages Navigation Menu

Uyo collapsed church: We built with verbal approval – Apostle Weeks admits

The General Overseer of Reigners Bible Church, Apostle Akan Weeks has admitted that he only received verbal approval in principle to build the structure which collapsed last year. He was speaking before the Commission of Inquiry set up by the Akwa Ibom State Government to investigate the incident. Weeks confessed to paying N300,000 to Etido […]

