Uyo collapsed church: We built with verbal approval – Apostle Weeks admits
The General Overseer of Reigners Bible Church, Apostle Akan Weeks has admitted that he only received verbal approval in principle to build the structure which collapsed last year. He was speaking before the Commission of Inquiry set up by the Akwa Ibom State Government to investigate the incident. Weeks confessed to paying N300,000 to Etido […]
Uyo collapsed church: We built with verbal approval – Apostle Weeks admits
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG