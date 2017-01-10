Uzoenyi’s Sundowns Contract Terminated, Winger Could Make Rangers Return

By Adeboye Amosu:

Nigerian winger Ejike Uzoenyi has severed ties with South African club Mamelodi Sundowns following the cancellation of his contract with the African champions, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Uzoenyi penned a lucrative four-year deal with the 'Brazilians' in 2014 following his impressive showing for the Nigerian home-based team at the Africa Nations Championship that same year in South Africa where he was voted the best player of the competition.

The 24-year-old has however struggled for a regular playing time at the club following the move.

He failed to make a league appearance for Sundowns during the 2015/2016 season and was not registered for the 2016/2017 campaign.

"We finally reached a mutual agreement to terminate Ejike Uzoenyi's contract with Sundowns after two-and-a-half years," Uzoenyi's agent Mohammed Lawal revealed on his Twitter handle.

"We are now focusing on the options before us and very soon Ejike Uzoenyi will be back in the field doing what he loves most playing football."

The player has been training with his former club, Enugu Rangers, and could now secure a move back to the Flying Antelopes.

The post Uzoenyi’s Sundowns Contract Terminated, Winger Could Make Rangers Return appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

