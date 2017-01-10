Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uzoenyi’s Sundowns Contract Terminated, Winger Could Make Rangers Return

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in South Africa, Sports | 0 comments

Uzoenyi

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

 

 

By Adeboye Amosu:

Nigerian winger Ejike Uzoenyi has severed ties with South African club Mamelodi Sundowns following the cancellation  of his contract with the African champions, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Uzoenyi  penned a lucrative four-year deal with the 'Brazilians' in 2014  following his impressive showing for the Nigerian home-based team at the Africa Nations Championship that same year in South Africa where he was voted the best player of the competition.

The 24-year-old has however struggled for a regular playing time at the club following the move.

He failed to make a league appearance for Sundowns during the 2015/2016 season and was not registered for the 2016/2017 campaign.

"We finally reached a mutual agreement to terminate Ejike Uzoenyi's contract with Sundowns after two-and-a-half years," Uzoenyi's agent Mohammed Lawal revealed on his Twitter handle.

"We are now focusing on the options before us and very soon Ejike Uzoenyi will be back in the field doing what he loves most playing football."

The player has been training with his former club, Enugu Rangers, and could now secure a move back to the Flying Antelopes.

The post Uzoenyi’s Sundowns Contract Terminated, Winger Could Make Rangers Return appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.