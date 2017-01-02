Pages Navigation Menu

Valencia Hold Transfer Talks With Mikel Obi

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Valencia sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch has held talks with Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel over a possible transfer to the Mestalla stadium. Mikel, 29, has not featured for Chelsea this season and becomes a free agent in the summer. The Nigeria international is reportedly set to leave the Blues this month and Valencia have…

