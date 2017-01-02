Valencia In Talks With Mikel

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi is weighing up a move to Valencia after holding talks with representatives of the Spanish club on Christmas Day. Los Che sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch confirmed this, saying the club have held talks with the Chelsea midfielder over a transfer. Mikel has not featured for Chelsea this season and will become …

