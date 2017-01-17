Pages Navigation Menu

Van Gaal, ex-Man Utd and Netherlands manager, quits football

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Sports

Ex-Manchester United and Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal says he has retired from coaching after a 26-year career. The 65-year-old van Gaal has been out of work since being sacked by United hours after winning the FA Cup in May 2016. “I thought maybe I would stop, then I thought it would be a sabbatical,…

