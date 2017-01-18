Van Gaal Says He’s Not Retired, Just On Sabbatical

Louis Van Gaal has denied talks of him retiring from management, saying he’s just on sabbatical.

According to quotes in De Telegraaf reported on Monday, the 65-year-old looked to have retired citing family issues after he was sacked by Manchester United last season.

The ex-Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Netherlands and United coach however, has clarified his future, insisting he is only taking a break from management.

“No, no no. I have not retired,” Van Gaal told Cadena SER. “I am just taking a sabbatical year and after that I will decide. There is a good chance that I will retire.

“In the Netherlands the press writes what they want. I received a headline yesterday, but I said that I might retire, but this is not the time to say it, and for this reason I have taken a sabbatical year and then I will decide.”

“I received an offer from Valencia a month or so ago but I said no,” said Van Gaal, who guided Barca to consecutive La Liga tiles from 1997-99.

“Next year may be different. It will depend on how I feel.”

The post Van Gaal Says He's Not Retired, Just On Sabbatical appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

